Showing her journey. Hilaria Baldwin offered a glimpse at her postpartum body nearly two months after giving birth to her seventh child with Alec Baldwin.

“6-week postpartum bump,” the Yoga Vida cofounder, 38, captioned an Instagram Story on Sunday, November 6, of her posing in a black dress.

Hilaria welcomed baby No. 7, daughter Ilaria, in September. “She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true, ilaria catalina irena [sic]. 9-22-22 🤍✨ 6lbs 13oz🤍✨,” she wrote at the time. “Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home.”

Along with the newborn, the fitness guru shares kids Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, and Lucia, 20 months, with Alec, 64. The actor, for his part, is also the father of daughter Ireland, 27, with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.

After welcoming the latest addition to her family, the Living Clearly Method author opened up about the challenges of juggling such a big brood.

“Making sure my other babies feel they have mama time too,” she wrote in an Instagram Story shortly after giving birth. “Bringing baby home is magical … and it’s always a transition that we all feel. I am trying to balance new mom again, with breastfeeding, healing and hustling to make sure all my children feel that I am there to be the best mama I can be.”

Hilaria added: “Am I getting right? Def not all the time. Mama guilt? Obviously. Emotions: all over the place. Seventh time around, I know this is a process.”

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Hilaria and Alec have grown closer amid their daughter’s arrival.

“Hilaria is a pro at being a mom. It’s second nature to her now. She feels completely blessed and couldn’t be happier,” the insider shared in September. “Her and Alec make such a great team and have this unbreakable bond. They’re focused on their family at this time and getting settled in with Ilaria — that’s what matters most to them.”

Late last month, the “Mom Brain” podcast host revealed she wasn’t ruling out another pregnancy. “I would have said before [that I’m] definitely done,” she exclusively told Us. “Seven kids in, I feel like I am, but it’s Alec and me — so, time will tell!”

Hilaria also addressed some of the harder aspects of life as a mother of seven. “Being truly present for each one of them is hard, and I obviously don’t get it right all the time,” she detailed. “My two oldest have nightly homework that I do with them, and to balance play with the younger ones, breast-feeding the youngest — it can get to be quite a juggle.”

She continued: “It doesn’t matter if you have one kid or a million, I think many parents feel like we are never enough. This is where I’m trying to lean into self-compassion, realizing that I’m only one person trying her best, and by being kind to myself, I set a healthier example for my kids to be kind to themselves too.”