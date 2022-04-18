Balancing her big brood! Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin had a tough time gathering her and Alec Baldwin‘s children together in one place while celebrating Easter on Sunday, April 17.

“I didn’t get a family photo today because … welp, yeah … it’s hard with one kid and it’s still hard with 756 kids,” the Living Clearly Method author, 38, captioned a throwback Instagram video of her 8-year-old daughter, Carmen. “We were all hanging out and laughing at old videos. So instead of a traditional moment, here is a vid we found of Carmen singing ‘la cucaracha.’ It goes with the city critter theme I guess. From NYC: Happy Easter from all of us to you and your family.”

The former yoga instructor went on to tell her followers that Carmen and her siblings — Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 18 months, and Lucia, 13 months — “decided that NYC kids must have an Easter squirrel as there aren’t bunnies” in the city.

The Massachusetts native added that “the squirrel left some goodies” for the little ones in the morning.

The New York University grad and Alec, 64, are currently expecting their seventh child together, his eighth. The 30 Rock alum also shares 26-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.

The “Mom Brain” podcast cohost announced her pregnancy news last month, writing via Instagram: “After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall. We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise.”

The Yoga Vida cocreator noted in March that their children were “super excited,” gushing, “Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I’ve missed you during my break from social media. I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call ‘life.’ Our love to you and your loved ones.”

Ireland reacted to the news with a lengthy social media upload one week later.

“I get countless messages from people who are kind of alarmingly obsessed with my father and his family,” the model wrote via Instagram on April 6. “I think a lot of people assume my take on any of this, well here it is for free — it’s none of my business. … I don’t care. I smoke weed, I eat good food and I mind MY own business. I am so grateful and lucky to be where I am.”

