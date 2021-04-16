Hilary Duff: Sex Was 'Not Interesting' While Pregnant With Daughter Mae

A change of pace. While Hilary Duff enjoyed sex during her previous pregnancies, that wasn’t the case this time around.

“Sex really was not interesting for me at all,” the Younger star, 33, said during the Thursday, April 15, “Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast” episode of expecting daughter Mae, now 2 weeks. “So toward the end, where with [my now-2-year-old daughter], Banks, that felt like a really helpful-slash-fun tool [to speed labor along], this time I was like, ‘Nope, not for me.’ And it, like, annoyed me majorly when people would say, ‘You know what really gets things started?’ I’m like, ‘Nope.’”

The actress joked about her “poor” husband, Matthew Koma, adding, “But maybe not. Maybe he was like, ‘This is for the better right now.’”

At first, the Lizzie McGuire alum attributed her lack of sex drive to the possibility of having a baby boy — but has since decided that her body was simply too “exhausted.”

The former Disney Channel star, who is also the mother of son Luca, 9, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, explained, “I thought I was having a boy because with Banks I was totally down, and with this baby, I was like … I don’t know if it was maybe having more kids and trying to keep up with everybody that just made [me], at night, feel exhausted. Just really not a ton of time. I felt a little more protective of my body this time around.”

The Texas native welcomed her third child in March, writing via Instagram at the time: “Mae James Bair. We LOVE you beauty.”

Duff has been documenting her little one’s early days via Instagram, from sweet Easter shots with her older siblings to breast-feeding selfies.

Nursing has been a struggle for the “So Yesterday” singer, giving her “a ton of anxiety,” she revealed on Thursday. “I’m just not a huge milk producer, so it’s emotional for me,” she explained. “In fact, this is the first baby that I haven’t supplemented with yet, so I’ve just exclusively been breast-feeding her. I’m going to keep trying that for a couple of weeks. … I’m not even at week three yet, so I need to just sit back and chill and trust that my body is doing the right thing. And she’s gaining weight.”

The Cinderella Story star added that breast-feeding has become “even harder” with both Luca and Banks at home, saying, “This takes up such a huge portion of the day. It seems like every 20 minutes I’m feeding the baby, and I have to be sitting in one place, and Banks is still not quite old enough to understand, even though she has been amazing with the baby. It’s just hard.”

She and Koma, also 33, who wed in December 2019, announced their pregnancy news in October 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Lol quarantine was fun,” the “Kisses Back” singer joked via Instagram at the time. “Baby No. 3. 2021.”