Hilary Swank has shared a rare photo of herself with one of her twins.

Swank, 50, took to social media to post a snap of herself cradling one of her one-year-old twins, Aya and Ohm, while on a return flight home from Fiji on Sunday, August 25.

The Million Dollar Baby star was photographed sitting in the plane’s cockpit alongside a pilot as she wrapped her arms around the child positioned on her lap.

“Surprise.. Amelia has been found!” Swank joked while captioning the Instagram post, referencing her 2009 film Amelia which charts the story of pioneering female aviatrix Amelia Earhart. “After 24 hours of travel with 2 babies who refuse to sleep on planes, we decided to take our final flight home into our own hands.”

Related: Hilary Swank and Husband Philip Schneider’s Relationship Timeline Four years after they secretly tied the knot, Hilary Swank announced that she and husband Philip Schneider were expecting twins. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Oscar winner revealed during an October 2022 appearance on Good Morning America. “And […]

Swank, who celebrated her milestone birthday on July 30 by swimming with whales, then clarified what the candid photo actually captured.

“Kidding!! We were in wonderful hands with the @fly_fijiairways crew,” she wrote. “So happy we extended our trip to spend time in the beautiful land that is Fiji and connect with the incredible people that live there. More content to come soon ✨❤️”

Swank and her husband, Philip Schneider, welcomed their twins in April 2023, with a source telling Us Weekly that the pair were “ecstatic but exhausted” to be raising their little ones.

The source added that Swank had “some help” with the twins but wanted to be as hands-on as possible. “She has a type A personality and wants to do everything herself,” the insider said at the time.

A second source told Us that having children shifted Swank’s priorities in life. “[It’s] transformed Hilary’s perspective on everything,” the insider said. “She used to be so focused on her career, now it’s all about her family.”

Related: Twin Time! Celebrity Parents Who Have Welcomed Multiples Over the Years From Neil Patrick Harris to Angelina Jolie and now Beyonce, scroll down to see more stars who are mom and dad to twin kids

The actress revealed her children’s names in an Instagram post on Valentine’s Day this year, sharing on February 14 that her daughter was named Aya and her son is Ohm.

“I have a busy week of talk shows ahead where I’ll be sharing about my new film and a fun partnership, but I figured what better day to share the names of my two little loves with you all first👼🏼👼🏼💝,” she captioned the photo, which showed the backs of her children dressed in brightly colored swimsuits and sitting on a beach.

The Nebraska native announced in October 2022 that she and Schneider, whom she wed in 2018, were growing their family. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” Swank said during an appearance on Good Morning America where she revealed her pregnancy. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”