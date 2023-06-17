Hilary Swank is enjoying every moment of her new chapter after welcoming twins with husband Philip Schneider — even the hard ones.

“[They] are ecstatic but exhausted,” a source exclusively reveals of the couple, who became parents earlier this year, in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The Million Dollar Baby actress, 48, “has some help” with her newborns but wants to be as hands-on as possible. “She has a type A personality and wants to do everything herself,” the insider adds.

Swank’s priorities have shifted for the better since giving birth to her son and daughter. “[It’s] transformed Hilary’s perspective on everything,” a second source tells Us. “She used to be so focused on her career, now it’s all about her family.”

The Nebraska native announced in October 2022 that she and Schneider, whom she wed in 2018, were expanding their family. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” she gushed during an appearance on Good Morning America, revealing her pregnancy. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”

During an interview with Kelly Ripa that same day, Swank confessed that her Alaska Daily costars didn’t know she was pregnant until the news made headlines.

“But my clothes started not to fit,” she teased. “And then I put a jacket on … and [they] came and said, ‘That’s not in continuity.’ I said, ‘Oh, I think it works.’ ‘It doesn’t.’ ‘No, it does. I’m going to make it work.'”

The Oscar winner previously revealed to InStyle in 2010 that she’d wanted kids “since a really young age” but was waiting until “the time is right.”

After sharing several updates on her pregnancy progress with her fans, Swank gave the first glimpse of her babies via Instagram in April. “It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. 👼🏼🤍👼🏼 Happy Easter! 🐣🐣 Posting from pure Heaven. 🙌🏽,” she captioned the sweet pic.

As she adjusts to life at home with her little ones, the Freedom Writers actress is soaking up every milestone. “Hilary is literally on cloud nine right now, and she couldn’t be happier now that her babies are finally here,” a source exclusively told Us in April.

Parenthood has even brought Swank and her spouse closer together. “Philip has been an incredible support system and Hilary loves seeing him with the babies,” the insider explained. “She didn’t think it was even possible but seeing him as a father with them has only made her fall even more in love with the man she married.”

The couple have yet to reveal their babies’ names, but they feel as though they’ve “hit the jackpot” by having both a girl and a boy. “[Hilary] can’t wait to start this next chapter with her family,” the source added. “She feels beyond blessed to have gotten everything she ever wanted.”

For more on Swank’s path to motherhood, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.