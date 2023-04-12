Living the dream. Hilary Swank is overjoyed days after giving birth to twins with husband Philip Schneider.

“Hilary is literally on cloud nine right now, and she couldn’t be happier now that her babies are finally here,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The Oscar winner, 48, welcomed a boy and a girl earlier this month with the entrepreneur, 45, whom she married in August 2018. Schneider is just as happy as his wife, and parenthood has brought them even closer together.

“Philip has been an incredible support system and Hilary loves seeing him with the babies,” the insider exclusively reveals to Us. “She didn’t think it was even possible but seeing him as a father with them has only made her fall even more in love with the man she married.”

While Swank has yet to share the twins’ names, the P.S. I Love You star “feels like she hit the jackpot with having a boy and a girl,” the source says. “She can’t wait to start this next chapter with her family. She feels beyond blessed to have gotten everything she ever wanted.”

The Alaska Daily star first announced her pregnancy during an appearance on Good Morning America in October 2022.

“This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” Swank gushed. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it. It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it.”

As her due date approached, another insider told Us that Swank was thrilled to finally achieve her longtime dream of being a parent.

“She cannot wait to have [children] and has wanted to have kids for a while,” the source shared at the time. “Her career got in the way of having kids in the past and now she feels ready to focus on being a mom.”

Swank was previously married to Chad Lowe from 1997 to 2006, and she later dated agent John Campisi from 2007 to 2012.

The Boys Don’t Cry star had a secret engagement with Schneider after friends introduced them. “It was a blind date set up by actor Misha Collins’ wife, Vicki, and another close friend Jean,” Swank told Vogue in 2018. “We met at 10 a.m. and parted ways at 11 p.m. We clearly enjoyed our time!”

With reporting by Sarah Jones