Her greatest role. Hilary Swank is thrilled to be starting a family with husband Philip Schneider.

“She is doing great and feels better than ever,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly about the pregnant actress, 48, who announced in October 2022 that she is expecting twins.

According to the insider, Swank has been looking forward to the day when she would get to expand her family.

“She cannot wait to have [children] and has wanted to have kids for a while,” the source shares. “Her career got in the way of having kids in the past and now she feels ready to focus on being a mom.”

The Academy Award winner has already picked out names for her babies as she prepares for their arrival. “She is excited beyond her wildest dreams, and she feels it is the right time in her life to finally have children,” the insider says, adding that Swank is currently “working on” the nursery ahead of a baby shower.

After exchanging vows with Schneider, 49, in 2018, Swank gushed about her plans to become a mother.

“I actually do want to talk about [my thoughts on motherhood]. I feel that I’m very maternal in the people that I care for and all the sentient beings I have around me — my dogs, my horses or just the human beings,” the Nebraska native shared with Daily Mail in August 2020. “And I feel like so much of the time women who either choose not to or can’t have children are somehow seen as not maternal or not mothering and it is a conversation that needs to be had.”

She continued: “I’ve heard a lot of women say that they’ve been told, ‘Oh, you’re kind of a failure.’ Or, you know, ‘Didn’t you come here to procreate?; There are so many different ways to procreate!”

The Alaska Daily star confirmed late last year she is expecting twins with Schneider. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” she shared during an interview with Good Morning America in October 2022. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it. It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it.”

That same month, Swank reflected on how her pregnancy came at the perfect time, saying on Live With Kelly and Ryan, “It’s such a blessing. It’s a total miracle. It’s unbelievable.”

Swank, whose twins are due on the anniversary of her father’s death, also discussed the challenges that came with her first trimester. “I was having some bouts of morning sickness for a while there,” she told Extra TV. “My friends tell me when you have double, it doubles the hormones, double the sickness, double the everything.”

Amid the exciting news, the Freedom Writers star has used her social media to document major milestones. “Oven’s heatin’ up, dough’s beginning to rise!!” she captioned February Instagram photo of her showing off her growing baby bump.

