Breast-feeding buddies! Hilary Swank and Emmy Rossum both welcomed babies in April and quickly bonded over newborn duties.

“Did you know that laughing also helps increase breast milk supply? My 3 A.M. pumping chats with @Emmy taught me that firsthand,” Swank, 48, wrote via Instagram on Friday, May 26, sharing a pic of the hilariously named Legendairy Milk lactation support products that have helped her with breast-feeding.

The Alaska Daily actress previously announced on Easter Sunday that she had given birth to a pair of twins, whom she shares with her husband, Philip Schneider.

“It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. 👼🏼🤍👼🏼 Happy Easter! 🐣🐣 Posting from pure Heaven,” Swank gushed via Instagram last month, sharing the first photo of her infants.

While the Oscar winner has not shared her twins’ names, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the new mom is “literally on cloud nine” since bringing her babies home.

“[Hilary] feels like she hit the jackpot with having a boy and a girl,” the insider added in April. “She can’t wait to start this next chapter with her family. She feels beyond blessed to have gotten everything she ever wanted.”

Welcoming the twins has also strengthened her marriage to Schneider, 45. “Philip has been an incredible support system and Hilary loves seeing him with the babies,” the source told Us at the time. “She didn’t think it was even possible but seeing him as a father with them has only made her fall even more in love with the man she married.”

Less than one week before Swank gave birth, the 36-year-old Shameless alum revealed that she had welcomed baby No. 2.

“On a foggy Wednesday morning, our son was born,” Rossum, wrote via Instagram on April 6, one day after her second child’s arrival.

The Phantom of the Opera actress and her husband, Sam Esmail, did not previously confirm Rossum’s pregnancy. The couple, who wed in 2017, also share a 2-year-old daughter. They have not shared the names of either little one.

Swank and Rossum’s friendship goes way beyond welcoming kids in the same month. The two actresses met when they costarred in the 2014 movie You’re Not You.

“We both love playing charades,” Rossum gushed of working together during an October 2014 interview with the Associated Press. “We love food, we love to work out, we love fashion [and] we love rescuing animals. We love a movie that makes you cry and laugh!”

Swank chimed in at the time: “We have a lot in common! We could finish the interview by just saying what we have in common.”

After the Iron Jawed Angels star announced her “miracle” pregnancy in October 2022, Rossum fervently defended her pal from ageist criticism.

“AREN’T YOU LIKE 50 YRS OLD,” an Instagram user commented on Swank’s initial announcement. “Gonna be in your 70’s when they graduate college. MIGHT live to see their wedding, maybe.”

Rossum swiftly clapped back, replying “GFY.” (GFY is a common acronym for “go f—k yourself.”)