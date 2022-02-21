Doing double time! Ashley Graham, Bachelor‘s Bekah Martinez and more celebrity moms welcomed babies back-to-back and chose to tandem breast-feed the little ones.

The model gave birth to twins Malachi and Roman in January 2022, two years after her and husband Justin Ervin’s son Isaac’s arrival.

“Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are her,” the Nebraska native tweeted at the time. “They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy. I’m taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all.”

The baby boys made their social media debut the following month. “My boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things,” the A New Model author wrote in February 2022. “This has not been easy, but it’s so worth it. Still can’t believe I have three children. Can’t wait to share my birth and postpartum journey with you all soon.”

The American Beauty Star host subsequently posted an Instagram Story photo of herself nursing both infants at the same time.

Martinez did the same when she and boyfriend Grayston Leonard welcomed daughter Ruth and son Franklin in February 2019 and June 2020, respectively.

The reality star set “body boundaries” while tandem breast-feeding, the California native exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2020.

“Like, ‘No, this is just time for me and my body right now,’ or, ‘This is just time for me and Franklin,’” she explained at the time. “It’s really helped me have set boundaries that maybe I wouldn’t have to set otherwise if she wasn’t nursing. Tomorrow things may change, but for now, I’m really enjoying having the breast-feeding journey with both of my little ones.”

The “Chatty Broads” podcast cohost decided to wean her eldest child six months later despite feeling “bittersweet” about her choice.

“We spent 26 wonderful months of doing ‘boobie’ together, but it was definitely time,” the Bachelor Nation member told her Instagram followers in June 2021. “I had gotten to the point where my toes were curling every time she’d latch; I felt extremely annoyed at her whenever she asked to nurse, and it just wasn’t fair to either of us anymore.”

While the transition was “tough,” the former ABC personality gushed about the “amazing” experience the following week.

“I’m proud of our journey and I’ll always look back happily on the times my body fed and comforted my baby girl,” Martinez wrote. “I would’ve gone twice as long if both of us were still happy with it! F–k people who think nursing a 4-year-old is weird or gross. It’s been normal around the world since the beginning of time.”

