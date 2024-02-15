Hilary Swank has a whole lot of love to celebrate on Valentine’s Day, including her twin son and daughter.

The actress, 49, gushed over her babies via Instagram on Wednesday, February 14, revealing their names for the first time since giving birth in April 2023. Swank introduced her daughter as Aya and her son as Ohm.

“I have a busy week of talk shows ahead where I’ll be sharing about my new film and a fun partnership, but I figured what better day to share the names of my two little loves with you all first👼🏼👼🏼💝,” she captioned a photo of her kids sitting on the sand and look at the ocean.

Swank’s baby girl wore a strawberry, long-sleeved bathing suit and white sun hat. Ohm, meanwhile, donned a fish rash guard and matching hat as he watched the waves. The Oscar winner unveiled her kids’ monikers using what appeared to be leaves that spell out the names on the sand.

“Thanks for being here!!🙌🏽,” Swank added. “Happy Valentine’s Day 💕💘 🥰.” She concluded: “P.S. Who else has babies that think sand is edible?😅.”

Swank and husband Philip Schneider, who tied the knot in 2018, became first-time parents in April 2023. “It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. 👼🏼🤍👼🏼,” the Alaska Daily star wrote via Instagram at the time. “Happy Easter! 🐣🐣 Posting from pure Heaven. 🙌🏽.”

Two months later, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the twins’ birth had “transformed Hilary’s perspective on everything.” While Swank “used to be so focused on her career, now it’s all about her family,” the insider shared in June 2023.

A second insider told Us that both Swank and Schneider are “ecstatic but exhausted” about their new chapter as a family of four.

Swank made it clear that her priorities had in fact shifted when she reflected on her 2023 “blessings” while ringing in the new year.

She revealed via Instagram on January 1 that the past year left her “in awe and wonder and [with] deep gratitude for the magic that appeared in abundance, all around me, in every way.” Swank gushed, “Starting obviously, with the blessings of my Angel Babies, who make everyday, the best day ever 🫶🏽✨👼🏼👼🏼.”

Swank concluded by wishing her followers hope for 2024. “I pray deeply for peace globally and send energy, light and love out to all. 🙌🏽🤍,” she added.