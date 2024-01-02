Your account
Hilary Swank Calls Her ‘Angel Babies’ 1 of Her Biggest ‘Blessings’ From 2023

By
Hilary SwankDaniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Hilary Swank had a banner year after welcoming her twins, calling her kids one of “many blessings” she received in 2023.

“Dancing into The New Year with so many blessings from 2023,” Swank, 49, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 1, alongside a fan picture of the actress dancing.

Swank shared that her blessings have “left me in awe and wonder and deep gratitude for the magic that appeared in abundance, all around me, in every way. Starting obviously, with the blessings of my Angel Babies, who make everyday, the best day ever 🫶🏽✨👼🏼👼🏼.”

The Oscar winner revealed that she’s looking forward to even more special moments in 2024.

“Thank you, 2023! 2024, I can’t wait to collaborate with you on making new art, new moments, and new resolutions come true!!” Swank continued. “And thank you, to each and every one of you for your love, support and loyalty. I appreciate you all, immensely and I wish all good things for you, in every way that you ask and wish for. 💫🙏🏽.”

Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

She concluded by sharing a message of hope, writing, “I pray deeply for peace globally and send energy, light and love out to all. 🙌🏽🤍 And thank you, @hilaryswanksupport for your continued love and for making this photo!! 😘.”

This past year is going to be hard to top for Swank, who welcomed her babies with husband Philip Schneider in April when she was 48 years old. “It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. 👼🏼🤍👼🏼,” Swank wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing a glimpse at her newborn bundles of joy. “Happy Easter! 🐣🐣 Posting from pure Heaven. 🙌🏽.”

Two months later, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple were “ecstatic but exhausted” with their new roles as parents.

“[It’s] transformed Hilary’s perspective on everything,” a second source told Us in June 2023, noting that before the twins, Swank “used to be so focused on her career, now it’s all about her family.”

The following month, Swank rang in her 49th year with her husband and their two children, making it her “happiest birthday,” a separate source exclusively told Us in July 2023.

“She’s been living her dream come true ever since she welcomed her babies,” the insider explained. “She can’t believe she’s celebrating this birthday with her amazing husband and two incredible twins.”

