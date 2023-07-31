Hilary Swank is living her best life as she turns 49 with husband Philip Schneider and their twins by her side.

“This is going to be the happiest birthday of all for Hilary,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the Oscar winner’s 49th birthday on Sunday, July 30. “She’s been living her dream come true ever since she welcomed her babies. She can’t believe she’s celebrating this birthday with her amazing husband and two incredible twins.”

Swank — who married Schneider, 45, in 2018 — revealed her pregnancy news in an October 2022 appearance on Good Morning America. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the actress gushed at the time. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”

Six months later, on Easter Sunday, Swank announced via Instagram that her babies had arrived.

“It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. 👼🏼🤍👼🏼 Happy Easter! 🐣🐣,” Swank captioned a photo of herself holding her babies in front of a stunning sunset. “Posting from pure Heaven. 🙌🏽.”

Swank — who is “still adjusting to motherhood,” the source notes — may have celebrated another year around the sun, but she’s received her best birthday present in her children.

“She already has the best gift she could ever receive and couldn’t ask for anything more,” the insider says.

The sentiment is one that Swank — who often kept fans updated on her pregnancy progress via social media — noted in a Christmas Instagram post in December 2022.

“We couldn’t wish for a more incredible miracle ✨ So grateful for these two gifts of a lifetime!! 🎁🎁,” she captioned a photo of herself in red and white striped pajamas, showing off her baby bump in front of the Christmas tree.

Now that the twins are here, Swank and Schneider are thriving in their new roles as parents. In fact, their relationship has only deepened since welcoming their son and daughter. (The twosome have yet to reveal their children’s names.)

“Hilary loves seeing him with the babies,” a source exclusively told Us in April, adding, “Philip has been an incredible support system.”

For Swank, “seeing [Philip] as a father with them has only made her fall even more in love with the man she married,” the insider noted.

Last month, another source told Us that Swank and Schneider “are ecstatic but exhausted” as first-time parents. While they have “some help” with the twins, Swank is a hands-on mom who “wants to do everything herself.”

Having children has crystallized what’s most important to Swank.

“[It’s] transformed Hilary’s perspective on everything,” the insider said. “She used to be so focused on her career, now it’s all about her family.”