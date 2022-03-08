Respecting their privacy. Ben Napier and wife Erin Napier want their two daughters to have a say in whether they appear on Home Town.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2008, share two daughters, Helen, 4, and Mae, 9 months. The Napiers exclusively told Us Weekly that their eldest child has already decided that she isn’t a big fan of filming their HGTV series.

“Now she’s old enough and she lets us know, ‘I don’t wanna do that,’” Erin, 36, told Us while promoting the duo’s partnership with Swiffer.

Ben, 38, chimed in, “We don’t push it, push It. You know, as they get older, they may wanna do it more.”

The Laurel, Mississippi native explained that she doesn’t want to “overexpose” their little ones, especially without their approval.

“I don’t want them to feel like [we] shared too much of [their] life when [they were] young without [their] permission,” Erin said. “Cause our parents never had any kind of option do that with us.”

The woodworker pointed out that social media didn’t exist when they were growing up. “It’s a very different world that we’re raising our kids in,” Ben added.

Helen, however, has been seen from time to time on the home improvement series, with Ben telling Us that those are rare occasions.

“With the girls, they’re never on camera just for the shot. There [has to be] something happening in our lives that we need them there for it,” the Scotsman Co. founder said. “There was one [scene] where Helen was there when I was dropping off furniture. And it’s because our nanny had a family emergency [and] she had to leave. I had to drop furniture … so she was with me and she was there for it.”

Ben noted that they are “more proud” of their daughters “than anything else,” but when it comes to filming and their social media presence, privacy is key.

“I want to share pictures of their beautiful faces every day. Like, I wish that’s all I posted,” Erin told Us. “But it doesn’t feel right. Something about, it feels like I need to, I need to guard them more than that.”

They joked that the group chats with their parents have photos of “everything” their girls do.

The artist previously told Us that she doesn’t have time for social media haters, especially when she does share a rare photo of her girls on her profile.

“Any time someone feels like they can be rude on my social media account, I’d like to let them know this isn’t an acceptable way to communicate and you’re not going to be welcome here anymore,” Erin told Us in January 2021. “And I block them.”

When the TV personalities aren’t spending time with their kids or at work, they are using their time wisely by cleaning their house.

“We love to do a big clean inside a pressure wash on the outside,” the Laurel Mercantile Co. cofounder told Us earlier this month. “Every single day is a new opportunity to bust out the Swiffer WetJet Wood and clean the floor. Cause they’re very good at spilling things.”

Ben gushed over the family’s beautiful wood floors as well, saying, “That’s one of the things for me is, like, when we come home and I see the way the light hits our floors, it just feels like home.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

