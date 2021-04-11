Clean up on aisle seven! Spring is the season for fresh flowers, Easter candy and, of course, cleaning.

Spring is a time for rebirth and resetting, which is where the term spring cleaning comes in. While you prepare to reorganize your kitchen drawers and finally go through your unworn clothes at the back of the closet, Us Weekly has rounded up the best TV shows and films that scream cleanliness.

Take Friends’ Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), for example. The chef is the master of her domain and never allows any corner of her purple apartment to get dirty. In fact, she has gone as far as to wear a wedding dress to clean her kitchen, in order to feel a little fancy for an otherwise mundane task.

Monica’s organizing system for her linen closet — there are fancy, everyday use, fancy guest and guest towels — is reason enough to rewatch the NBC comedy and start purging your junk drawer.

Home makeover shows, including Fixer Upper, Home Edit and Trading Spaces, are easy viewing picks while making your own space feel fresh and new.

Before you take the deep cleaning plunge, however, Joanna Gaines has a few tips to get you in the right headspace. The designer revealed in her “Spring Cleaning” blog that she puts on her “cleaning apron, lights a candle, turns on a good playlist and sets out all the cleaning supplies I’ll need for the day” before starting to scrub. “This prepares me for the work to come and makes my job easier knowing everything I need is in one spot,” she wrote in April 2018.

The Magnolia Market co-owner insists that “your whole family will feel the benefits of rooms and spaces that can breathe,” which is why she gets five trash bags out and fills them with clothes her kids have outgrown before she really goes into a full-on cleanse.

“If you don’t love it, toss it,” she added. “Trash anything that is broken and serves no purpose and donate items to local shelters and you’ll feel much better before you even start.”

Marie Kondo lives by a similar “spark joy” motto, telling her viewers that if something doesn’t spark joy, you should pitch it! The queen of clean has a lot of other tricks for making one’s home feel refreshed on her reality series, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo.

If humor and sleuthing help you get through your big projects, Mrs. Doubtfire or Monk are great choices to watch in the background as cleaning commences.

Scroll down to see all of Us Weekly’s picks for TV shows and movies that embody the spring cleaning spirit.