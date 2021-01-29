Helping a fellow HGTV star! Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines sent Erin Napier’s 3-year-old daughter, Helen, a handwritten note after she broke her leg on the playground.

“Thank you for thinking of our baby,” the Home Town star, 35, captioned a Thursday, January 28, Instagram Story photo showing the little one holding a card.

“Dear Helen, we hope you get to feeling better soon,” the note read. “We wanted to send you a few things we hope cheer you up. [Our 2-year-old son, Crew], wanted to send you his favorite fishing set too!”

The Fixer Upper stars, who are also the parents of Drake, 16, Ella, 14, Duke, 12, and Emmie, 10, signed the sweet message with hearts.

Napier first opened up about her daughter’s injury on January 21, writing via Instagram: “A fun day at the park turned into a fully broken tibia and fibula when she stepped wrong at the end of a slide.”

The Mississippi native added that she was “so thankful” for her husband, Ben Napier, for “sharing nights on the floor by her crib when parenting during [the coronavirus] pandemic gets even more nerve racking.”

On Tuesday, January 26, Erin posted a picture of Helen sitting on a couch with a stuffed tiger in her lap. Both she and the animal were rocking pink casts in the sweet shot.

“It took a procedure with general anesthesia, rebreak and resetting her leg bones with a full leg cast once we made it back home to Mississippi, but my baby girl finally felt great today,” the Laurel Mercantile owner captioned the social media upload at the time. “Dr. Kosko at @southernbonehattiesburg worked a miracle for Helen yesterday (and Higgy the tiger didn’t hurt, thank you for that.”

She and Ben, 37, welcomed their baby girl in January 2018 and exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that they have “talked about” expanding their family.

“We kind of put that in God’s hands,” the Home Town: Ben’s Workshop star explained. “We weren’t trying to get pregnant with Helen and it happened. If that’s what God wants for us then it’ll happen again.”

The couple currently have their hands full, joking with Us about Helen’s “very strong and defined personality.”

Erin said, “She’s conversational and very opinionated and not in a baby, fussy way. ‘I’m a girl with opinions and thoughts and feelings’ kind of way. It’s our baby and it’s so cool to watch her grow!”