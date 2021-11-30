Dad’s choice! Astrid Loch revealed on Monday, November 29, that Kevin Wendt came up with their son August’s name.

“We had a different boy name picked out for the longest time and then over the summer I decided I didn’t love it anymore,” the Bachelor season 21 alum, 31, wrote via Instagram Stories. “Kev started looking up traditional German names and loved Augustus, but we felt that might be too old school.”

Since the Bachelor Nation members “really loved Auggy as a nickname,” the name August “stuck.”

The Germany native went on to write, “What’s weird is that I kept thinking we would have a girl (prob[ably] because I loved our girl name), but as soon as we settled on August, I only ever pictured a boy moving forward.”

The Bachelor in Paradise season 5 alums chose not to find out the sex of their baby-to-be until the little one arrived on November 20.

“Having Kevin tell me was the most amazing thing I’ve ever experienced, and we will both never forget that feeling,” the new mom told her Instagram followers. “I don’t think anything else will ever compare. It’s one of the few surprises you can still have in life, and I promise, once you make the decision to wait everyone else will think about it way more than you ever do.”

Loch subsequently shared postpartum details, writing that breast-feeding was “exhausting” and her emotions were a “roller coaster.”

The former reality star explained, “These hormones leveling out is no joke. Today I sobbed changing his diaper because I had literally just changed him. Then fed him. Then he pooped again and as I was cleaning him, he pooped everywhere and then peed on me and [I don’t know] why, but it triggered the waterworks. And I couldn’t stop.”

Loch noted that “emotionally,” parenthood was “bliss” for her and the firefighter, 37.

Physically, the former plastic surgery office manager was “not prepared for the pain after labor,” writing, “I always thought labor would be the most painful, but the days following were just a whole different level of uncomfortable.”

Loch and Wendt announced in May that their first child was on the way, sharing the infant’s name and photo on Thursday, November 25.

“Newest member of the gang has FINALLY arrived!! We already can’t remember life without you baby August,” the former ABC personalities wrote on their joint Instagram account. “You are in for quite the life with us. Ups and downs, we will always protect and love you.”