Donna Kelce is breaking down her role in two upcoming Hallmark holiday films — and sharing how they honor sons Travis and Jason Kelce.

“It’s nothing major,” Donna, 71, told Vulture on Monday, September 23, at the premiere of Travis’ show Grotesquerie, adding that she made “little teeny cameos” in the network’s movies Christmas on Call and Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, which release later this year.

“It just was something that they thought they’d throw in the movie,” she told the outlet. “So, it’s kind of fun. One of them’s about Philly and the other one’s about the Chiefs. So it kinda made sense.”

Fans of the Kelce family will see Donna make her Hallmark debut on November 22 in Christmas on Call, which takes place in Philadelphia. The film stars Ser’Darius Blain and Sara Canning. (Jason, 36, was a center on the Philadelphia Eagles for 13 seasons before announcing his retirement earlier this year.)

In first-look photos shared by People on Tuesday, September 17, Donna could be seen in what appeared to be a cheesesteak shop rocking a Eagles jersey with Jason’s former number, 62. She stood behind a counter to take food orders from Blain and Canning’s characters.

Christmas on Call is truly a family affair. In addition to Donna’s cameo, the flick will also feature a new song by The Philly Specials, a group composed of Jason and ex-teammates Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson. The track “Santa Drives an Astrovan” will be included on their upcoming album, A Philly Special Christmas Party, and be featured in the holiday special. (The athletes have previously released two albums to support local charities in Philly.)

On November 30, Donna will make her second Hallmark appearance in Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, a Kansas City Chiefs-themed rom-com that bears a slight resemblance to Travis’ real-life courtship with Taylor Swift.

“Donna Kelce is off the bleachers and in the game, joining the cast of Hallmark’s Countdown To Christmas movie, Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story,” the network said in a statement over the summer. “Kelce will play Donna, the manager of the Kansas City BBQ Restaurant Norma & Nic’s.”

The movie also stars Tyler Hynes, Hunter King, Ed Begley Jr., Diedrich Bader, Jenna Bush Hager and Christine Ebersole. The Chiefs’ extended family including head coach Andy Reid and players Trey Smith, Mecole Hardman Jr., Clyde Edwards-Helaire and George Karlaftis will also have cameos.

According to its official synopsis, A Chiefs Love Story will follow Chiefs superfan Alana Higman (King) who wants to win the “Fan of the Year” contest. The team’s director of fan engagement, played by Hynes, is tasked with deciding whether Alana and her family are the biggest supporters in all of Kansas City.

While buzz builds for the Hallmark offerings, Donna is celebrating Travis’ role in Ryan Murphy’s horror series Grotesquerie, which makes its FX debut on Wednesday, September 25. When a Vulture reporter asked Monday whether she plans to act in a horror production next, Donna replied, “I don’t think so. I don’t think this is a career move for me. I think it’s just something that was fun and a one-time shot.”

Hallmark’s Christmas on Call will premiere Friday, November 22, at 8 p.m. Eastern, while Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story will be released Saturday, November 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern.