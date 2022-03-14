How Leslie Mann Feels About Daughter Iris Dating Kate Hudson’s Son Ryder

Stamp of approval! Leslie Mann is a big fan of her daughter Iris dating Kate Hudson’s son Ryder.

“Yes, of course [she likes him],” the 19-year-old told E! News on Monday, March 14, joking that the actress, 49, could even “chaperone a date with me and Ryder because she loves him.”

In fact, Iris’ “whole family loves” Hudson’s 18-year-old son, she went on to say, referencing dad Judd Apatow and sister Maude. The Euphoria star, 24, was “the first person to be like, ‘He’s the best.’”

News broke last month that the teenagers were dating when Ryder posted an Instagram photo of himself kissing the Crossroads School grad’s cheek. He captioned the social media upload with a heart emoji.

Mann commented with identical emojis, while Hudson, 42, wrote, “Sweets.” As for Maude, the actress gushed, “So cute.”

Both Maude and Iris have influenced their mom’s style, the This Is 40 star exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2018, noting that she often asks her daughters for their opinions.

“And they ask mine,” the San Francisco native explained at the time. “Iris doesn’t really care what I have to say, Maude does a little more than Iris and then I care what both of them have to say. That’s how it works!”

Mann went on to gush about how much she loves “hanging out with” the siblings. “They’re nice girls,” she told Us.

As for Ryder, Hudson’s son is “so much fun,” the Fabletics cocreator told Ellen DeGeneres in April 2019.

“I can’t wait to go to a bar with him,” the Bride Wars star, who is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, joked at the time. “People kind of go, ‘I want to freeze them when they’re little.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t, actually.’ I’m having a blast. … He’s almost 6 feet. I used to dream about that day, like, ‘One day, honey, I’m going to be looking up to you.’ And the other day, he gave me a hug and I almost burst into tears. It’s crazy, it’s amazing, it’s beautiful.”

When the teen celebrated his 18th birthday in January, the Pretty Happy author called her eldest child an “incredible, unique, hilarious, loving human” in a touching Instagram tribute. Hudson concluded, “My heart is filled with love and excitement for your future. … I love you beyond. PS Now your life is your responsibility and outta my hands! Good luck son!!!”

