Pregnant Jinger Duggar is getting her and Jeremy Vuolo's 2-year-old daughter, Felicity, ready to welcome a baby sister.

“She walks around saying, ‘Big sister,’” the Counting On star, 26, reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She always asks for her ‘Big Sister’ shirt that she has. She’ll come up and touch my belly and say, ‘Baby.’”

Her husband, 32, chimes in, “She also touches my belly, so that’s what we’re working with right now.”

Even though the toddler doesn’t “fully [understand] what’s going on,” she is “obsessed” with her younger cousin, Jessa Duggar’s 14-month-old daughter, Ivy.

“Felicity loves her,” Jinger tells Us of her newest niece. “She talks about her constantly. … It’s sweet to see. Even though family lives far away, she still knows who her cousins are.”

The 19 Kids and Counting alum and Vuolo announced in May that baby No. 2 is on the way. “We are so excited to announce that we’re expecting a little girl this November,” Jinger wrote via Instagram at the time. “Jeremy and I both guessed it was a girl, just a gut feeling we had. And we couldn’t be happier. The bond that sisters share is unique, and one I cherish every day. After all these years, they’re still my best friends! I’m glad God’s giving that gift for Felicity to enjoy.”

The Arkansas native suffered a miscarriage ahead of her pregnancy news, she revealed at the time. “[Joy-Anna Duggar and I] grew closer,” Jinger tells Us of the pregnancy loss. “We were already close, but that relationship even deepened all the more having been through the same thing. [It] was very difficult, but I was grateful for Joy to be able to talk to her.”

The TLC personality and the former professional soccer player tied the knot in November 2016.

For more on the couple's expanding family, watch the video above and check out this week's issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi