Showing their appreciation! Prince Harry and 2-year-old Archie took it easy when it came to honoring pregnant Meghan Markle on her special day.

Meghan had a “low-key” Mother’s Day this year, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “As she nears the end of her pregnancy, she’s taking it easy. Harry’s extremely protective and doesn’t want her overdoing it.”

The Duke of Sussex, 36, and Markle, 39, announced in February that they are expecting baby No. 2. The couple revealed during their CBS tell-all interview that their daughter is due in the summer. Following the Suits alum’s previous miscarriage, the mother-to-be has been taking it easy during her current pregnancy.

The family has enjoyed multiple celebrations in their home this month, with Harry and Markle showering Archie with love for his birthday on May 6.

“While Harry and Meghan are raising Archie to be grounded, they go the extra mile on his birthday,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month. “They made [his] card themselves and wrote a sweet poem inside, splashed out on gifts — including outdoor toys — and have bought him the cutest birthday outfit!”

The twosome also asked fans to donate to an important cause in their son’s name.

“We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie’s birthday. … We are inviting you to contribute whatever you can — if you have the means to do so — to bring vaccines to families in the world’s most vulnerable places [amid COVID-19],” the pair wrote on their Archewell website.

With reporting by Natalie Posner