Bachelor alum Tia Booth really wanted to surprise her husband, Taylor Mock, with news of her pregnancy — but she couldn’t get much past him.

“I was trying to keep it a secret, so I could surprise him,” Booth, 33, recalled in a Sunday, August 25, Instagram Story post. “He found the test wrapper in the trash when he went to cut his toenails hahahaha.”

The Bachelor in Paradise vet uploaded footage of her Clearblue pregnancy test wrapper in the trashcan next to his nail clippings.

“He freaking looked in the trash,” she joked in her video. “I hid [the test in the cupboard]. It’s very, very very faint.”

Mock was initially skeptical of the positive pregnancy test result, adding, “How many secrets are you keeping from me? This is our bathroom. You don’t think I come in [here?]”

Booth, who is 15 weeks along, announced her pregnancy earlier this week by sharing maternity photos with Mock, 32, and eldest son Tatum, 19 months.

While Booth couldn’t conceal certain surprises, there are others she will definitely keep throughout the pregnancy.

“We are not finding out [the sex] this time,” she said on Sunday in a follow-up Instagram Story. “That was my idea. I just wanted to do that. If this is our second and last kid, I want to do it at least once. Taylor does not like that and he wants to know, so I’m trying to not let him peer-pressure me into finding out.”

Booth added, “We’ve done the genetic testing, but I didn’t open the email. I waited for my OB to let me know the results of everything. So, I’m not tempted to open anything. The only thing I’m worried about is the anatomy scan, like, I’m worried I’ll see the parts and know, but we’re excited to hopefully wait and find out when the baby’s born.”

She further noted that it would be “so special” if Mock will be the first one to know the sex of the baby while in the delivery room.

“We don’t care if it’s a boy or girl, so we’ll be thrilled either way,” Booth said.

Booth and Mock won’t wait to pick out the baby’s name, however, with the reality TV star noting on Sunday that she has ideas in mind and it doesn’t include sticking to a “T” theme like Tia, Taylor and Tatum.

“I think we should switch it up, but Taylor is worried this kid will feel left out,” she explained. “I personally think they’ll appreciate being different.”