Getting their groove on! Ice-T and Coco Austin’s daughter, Chanel, hilariously gave her grandma twerking lessons while celebrating Thanksgiving.

On Friday, November 26, the 5-year-old asked the actress’ mom, Tina Austin, to bend at the knees and shake her butt. When the Los Angeles native asked her daughter what she was teaching her grandmother, Chanel said she was “twerking.”

The model asked, “Twerking? You’re teaching Mom how to twerk? Oh, my God. This is what you do when family’s over. Oh, my gosh.”

Coco continued filming their dancing as Chanel’s cousins joined in, writing, “What’s going on here?”

The former reality star welcomed her and the 63-year-old rapper’s daughter in 2015. The couple have made headlines for their parenting choices over the years, primarily concerning Coco’s choice to continue breast-feeding the little one.

Coco defended nursing in July, exclusively telling Us Weekly at the time: “Chanel still likes my boobs. It’s a big bonding moment for a mother and your child. Why take that away from her? … If she doesn’t want it, all right, that’s where you stop it. But I’m not just going to say no.”

She went on to write via Twitter that she felt “wanted” when Chanel breast-fed. “Getting lots of love from the mamas on my social media platforms that understand the ‘boob thing.’ Thanks,” Coco wrote. “The feeling of this bond is indescribable.”

Later that same week, Ice-T tweeted, “News Flash! We feed Chanel FOOD. She just likes to suck mom’s boob every now and then. Me Too!!! News Flash! I’m still breast-feeding! Every chance I can. … Why the F are you worried about MY Child??? That’s what’s weird. Now go back in the basement.”

When the couple, who wed in 2005 in California, spoke exclusively to Us about their toddler in September 2019, the Law & Order: SVU star clarified that Chanel loves burgers and chili fries.

“She only breast-feeds … like, when she cries [and] she just wants to get close to her mama,” the New Jersey native said. “She throws the boob out and … holds on. She’s not doing it for nourishment.”

His wife chimed in at the time: “Nursing is about giving love to your child and bonding with your child and also giving them good nutrition. Breast milk is like liquid gold. All around, it’s a good thing.”