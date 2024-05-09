Kourtney Kardashian is not in a rush to shed the baby weight after welcoming son Rocky.

“Your body is beautiful at all stages — during pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting,” Kardashian, 45, wrote in a Thursday, May 9, entry on her Poosh lifestyle blog. “And if you’re breast-feeding, that’s a whole other part of it. I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal. The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn’t realistic.”

Kardashian gave birth to baby No. 4 in November 2023, her first child with husband Travis Barker. The reality star coparents son Mason, 14, daughter Penelope, 11, and son Reign, 9, with ex Scott Disick. Barker, 48, meanwhile, shares son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The Blink-182 drummer is also a father figure to Moakler’s 25-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, Atiana.

Since Rocky’s birth, Kardashian has slowly been getting back in shape but avoided running, jumping, bouncing or doing sit-ups for the first six months.

Related: Kourtney Kardashian’s Candidness About Her Weight, Diet Through the Years Over the years, Kourtney Kardashian has been candid about how motherhood influenced her body evolution. The reality star expanded her family with long-term boyfriend Scott Disick in 2009 when she gave birth to son Mason. She welcomed daughter Penelope in 2012 and son Reign in 2014. At the time, Kardashian opened up about putting too […]

“At the very beginning, it’s all about eating warm, nourishing foods, keeping hair dry and not going outside,” the Poosh post continued. “I started taking walks outside with the baby after about a week or two to get some fresh air. I also kept very cozy, nurturing vibes at home like drinking different hot teas throughout the day and playing relaxing jazz music (and Christmas music because it was that time of year).”

The Kardashians star also worked with nutritionist Leona West Fox and masseuse Martha Soffer. Kardashian got a four-hand Abhyanga massage within the first 40 days of her recovery.

Related: Kourtney Kardashian’s Body Evolution Through the Years From Keeping Up With the Kardashians to the red carpet, Kourtney Kardashian's look has changed over the years — see her body evolution!

“It’s nice when mom can take an hour to herself and dad can take some extra time to bond with the baby,” Kardashian said.

According to Soffer, the first 40 days after giving birth are seen as a “precious time in a new mother’s life.”

“We recommend daily postpartum massages, a calming diet, calming body oil, everything that will help the new mother (and therefore the baby) come back into good balance,” Soffer told Poosh. “Even the organs, like the uterus, need to settle down, and all the open space must gently close and return.”

Soffer’s methods, which Kardashian followed, aim to keep a mother’s nervous system calm.