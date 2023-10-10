Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are ”stepping it up” for Halloween for their two children.

After meeting while shooting the 1997 teen horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer, it’s not surprising that the actors love Halloween.

“The running joke is we’re actors, of course we put on costumes,” the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, 46, told E! News on Tuesday, October 10. “This year we’re stepping it up. We’re finally ready for [the family] to do Knott’s Scary Farm. It’s their 50th anniversary so it’s going to be, like, spooktacular.”

Gellar and Prinze Jr.’s kids — Charlotte, 14, and Rocky, 11 — are also looking forward to the night of ghouls and goblins. Charlotte “suddenly loves everything horror,” Gellar shared, noting that Rocky is on a scary movie kick.

Gellar and the She’s All That star, 47, have been married for 21 years. The couple have worked together several times since their slasher movie meet-cute, from starring as each other’s respective love interests in the Scooby-Doo films to voicing characters on the the Star Wars Rebels animated series from 2014 to 2018.

“I think any relationship, whether it’s a romantic relationship, whether it’s a partnership or whether it’s a friendship … you have to put work into it,” Gellar told E!. “And if you’re not willing to do the work, then it’s not going to succeed. And that’s the truth of anything.”

The pair put that dedication into their relationships with their children, as well.

While parenting is a “learning curve” at every stage, Gellar emphasized that “all of the ages are wonderful.” (For Charlotte’s 14th birthday in August, The Grudge star took her daughter to see Ed Sheeran perform at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.)

“I’m just lucky that I have two healthy, wonderful kids,” she gushed. “We’re going to navigate all of this together and somehow manage to work and have fun and do all the things.”

One thing they won’t do as a family, however, is sit down and watch Gellar’s 1999 thriller, Cruel Intentions — which is just a bit too NSFW for her kids, she joked to Us Weekly in 2020.

“I think Cruel Intentions is probably not a wise idea to show young children,” she quipped at the time.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer on the other hand, could be the perfect spooky viewing. “I think that they would like Buffy creatively whether it was me or not,” Gellar told Us.“I think I’m just, like, an added bonus, but I think they would have loved the show regardless. … I think my family is proud of it and they’re excited and it’s such a fun binge-watch.”