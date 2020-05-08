New mom struggles! Iskra Lawrence inadvertently revealed what it’s like for a breast-feeding mother when she leaked through her bra on social media.

The model, 29, realized her milk was seeping through her gray bra during a Wednesday, May 6, Instagram video. “I was about to film an Instagram Story and then saw my nipples,” she explained. “Oh, bloody hell. Oh, well, anyhoo. We still go on.”

Lawrence shared a follow-up with her fans on Thursday, May 7, pointing out what she usually uses to prevent leaks. “Today I have my amazing breast milk-catching contraption on, which, if you are a mama, I highly recommend,” she said, noting that the product keeps “all the excess milk” contained.

The Brit welcomed her daughter in April and later detailed her home birth. “After 24 hours of unmedicated active labour and 2.5 hours of transition, our midwife saved your life by resuscitation,” she wrote via Instagram last month. “You truly are our miracle and I will be grateful every single day for you. Your story is just beginning I can’t even imagine the impact you’ll have in this world and the dreams you will create.”

Lawrence went on to praise boyfriend Philip Payne for his support. “Thank you @philipapayne you’ve shattered any expectation I had of you as a father already,” she gushed. “I am so proud you’re my partner and I’m holding back tears writing this and every time I look at you with our baby. Love you and love our family unconditionally.”

Earlier this week, the Aerie spokesperson gave fans a peek at her postpartum body. “Posted these side by side because this is my current reality,” she admitted via Instagram on Monday, May 4. “Maybe one shampoo a week, still living in my adult diapers (because yes you bleed for weeks after birth) sleep deprivation, leaky nips and hormonal acne.”

She added: “I’ve managed three workouts because I needed it mentally and physically, but I’ve barely managed to respond to any work emails and I’ve let down friends who have wanted to FaceTime and meet our baby. I can barely look at my phone most of the time or text back.”