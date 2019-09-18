



A word of warning. Ivanka Trump shared the dangers of concussions after her 8-year-old daughter Arabella’s accident.

“Yesterday Arabella slipped playing Gaga and hit her head hard (thankfully, she is fine),” the senior White House aide, 37, wrote on her Tuesday, September 17, Instagram Story. “Parents/Caregivers: below is an excellent resource for concussions – or TBI [traumatic brain injury] – that is worth reading and passing along.”

The New York native included a link for a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention fact sheet on how to spot concussions and keep little ones safe. Signs include clumsy movements, mood changes, memory loss and forgetfulness, as well as headaches and nausea.

When Trump’s daughter celebrated her 8th birthday in July, the Women Who Work author gifted her eldest with a dog. “Meet Winter, Arabella’s birthday dream come true and the newest member of the Kushner family!” she tweeted, sharing a photo of a white pup with blue eyes.

Trump, who wed her husband, Jared Kushner, in 2009, also shares Joseph, 5, and Theodore, 3, with the investor, 38.

In April, the former model’s sister-in-law Lara Trump announced that she was pregnant and expecting her second child with her husband, Eric Trump.

“BIG NEWS: Luke (& Charlie & Ben) can’t wait to become big brothers this August!!” the Real News Update host, 36, tweeted at the time alongside photos of her husband, 35, son Eric, 2, and dogs. “We’re all very excited to add one more to our family!”

Eric added with a post of his own: “Lara and I are excited to announce that we will be adding another member to our family in August! Luke will be a great big brother!”

His sister Ivanka showed her support, writing, “So excited for you both as your sweet family grows.”

Carolina was born on August 19, marking President Donald Trump‘s 10th grandchild. Alongside Ivanka’s three kids and Eric’s two, Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, share five children — Kai, 12, Donald III, 10, Tristan, 7, Spencer, 6, and Chloe, 5.

