Reporting for mommy duty! Jade Roper shared a glimpse inside her life with newborn son, Reed, when she shared a nursing photo four days after giving birth.

The Bachelor alum, 33, posted a pic via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, November 18, of herself breast-feeding her infant.

“Day 4 postpartum,” she captioned the post. “Definitely the most tired I’ve been so far. Same clothes the past three days. Same cute snuggle buddy.”

Roper and her husband, Tanner Tolbert, welcomed their third child on Saturday, November 14. The couple — who tied the knot in January 2016 — are also parents of daughter Emerson, 3, and son Brooks, 15 months.

“5:33 AM,” Tolbert, 33, wrote via his Instagram Story at the time. “Mama and Baby Boy doing great!”

The Colorado native later posted the first photo of their newborn son. “He’s here and he’s perfect,” she captioned the snapshot of herself cradling the baby.

Roper also shared a pic of herself and Tolbert with Reed following his water birth at home. “Can’t wait to share all the magic with you and share our birth story!! Right now we are soaking in all these beautiful, new moments,” she wrote via Instagram. “Thank you for all the love and support and for holding space for our little family in your hearts. I’m one grateful mama.”

Two days later, Roper revealed the name of her baby boy. The Bachelor in Paradise alum posted an Instagram photo of her newborn sleeping in a personalized baby blanket printed with his name.

“Say hello to Reed Harrison Tolbert! 8lbs 4oz 20.5,” Roper captioned the sweet snapshot. “We welcomed him earth side to our family on November 14, 2020 at 5:33am at home. Born with a head full of dark hair and blue eyes.”

Roper has openly shared her experiences with motherhood on social media despite facing criticism. The former ABC personality shared a photo of herself breast-feeding in December 2019 but was told to “put up a warning” before posting her nursing pictures.

“Breast-feeding is a natural way some babies EAT,” Roper replied at the time via her Instagram Story. “So sorry, no warning here. You see more boob in a bikini.”

Two months earlier, Roper told Us Weekly that she and fellow Bachelor in Paradise alum Carly Waddell experience“next-level” mommy-shaming in the public eye.

“We already as moms already have enough guilt,” she said at the time. “Like, we’re already trying to be a perfect parent for our kids. People parent differently all over the world, culturally. Even my next-door [neighbors] parent differently than I do. It’s just what’s best for our family, but people like to bring that in and try to put it on top of you.”