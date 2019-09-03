



Bonding with her boy! Jade Roper breast-fed her 1-month-old son, Easton, on her Monday, September 2, Instagram Story.

“Milk Bar Open 24 Hrs,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 32, captioned the mother-son shot of her smiling at the camera while the infant nursed.

The former reality star gave birth to her and Tanner Tolbert’s second child in their master close in July. “I could see the whole head. He was crowning,” the Bachelor alum told Entertainment Tonight last month after the emergency home birth. “I [saw] a head of hair, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is actually going to happen.’ [Tanner] almost had to catch the baby on his own.”

Their son, who arrived safely on July 29 with the help of paramedics, joined 2-year-old sister, Emerson.

On Wednesday, August 28, the Bachelorette alum, 32, opened up on Nick Viall’s “Viall Files” podcast about his connections with his kids. “I will love them equally, for different reasons, but I feel it right now more with Emmy and I don’t know why,” the Missouri native admitted. “He wants Mom all the time. … I don’t have milk here to provide.”

Tolbert also opened up about his and Roper’s sex life. “I want [sex] more now and Jade wants it less,” he told the former Bachelor, 38, on Wednesday. “It took a dive [when Jade was breast-feeding Emmy] and then pretty much right after the breast-feeding stopped, we got pregnant again with Brooks. And now he’s here and we have two kids. It is tough. I feel like I’ve begged for it. And I don’t want to feel selfish — I hate asking, I hate trying, ’cause I don’t want it to be pity sex. … I realize that [Jade’s] priority should be on the kids and not me, but I do feel on the back burner.”

Tolbert and the Colorado native met and fell in love on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise and tied the knot in 2016.

