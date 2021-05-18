Not playing favorites! Jade Roper clapped back at an Instagram troll accusing her of paying less attention to her eldest son, Brooks, compared to his siblings.

“OK I know you prob won’t care about my silly DM, but a lot of my friends who follow you have noticed the same things,” the hater wrote in a Monday, May 17, message the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 34, which Roper posted on her Story. “You only post [your daughter], Emmy, and [your son] Reed and you also made a post how you didn’t bond with him right away like the others. No matter what you go through, you have to treat all your kids equal especially coming from a middle child who felt some similar things growing up. I love your content but just [have] been noticing some bad vibes.”

The former reality star denied that her and Tanner Tolbert’s household had “bad vibes,” replying, “Brooks is always running around and playing like a happy toddler does. Most of my day is spent keeping up with him. Lol. I really don’t know how many times I need to say this. People love to project onto Brooks.”

The Bachelor alum noted that the Instagram user was “not a parent” herself. “They really have no idea what my life is like on the daily, but Brooks is beyond loved and adored,” the Colorado native continued. “He’s a secure and happy kid and trust me, he lets us know when he wants more attention if he needs it.”

The “Mommies Tell All” previously addressed comments like this one following her 6-month-old son Reed’s arrival in November 2020.

“Oh look, just another pic of me and the favorite,” Roper sarcastically captioned a February Instagram upload with Reed. “If you get this joke, you know what I’m talking about. But seriously, the way he is smiling at me puts him right at the top of my favorite child ranking. (Again a joke, haha).” She went on to share a “Brooksy appreciation post.”

Roper and Tolbert, also 34, are not looking to expand their family anytime soon, the Bachelor Nation members exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “I think I’m out,” the Bachelorette season 11 alum said. “Me and the boys are going to get a vasectomy. … I’m not saying never. I’m just saying, like, [there’s a] 10 percent chance of having more.”

Roper added at the time that Emerson, 3, and Brooks, 21 months, do get “jealous of the attention” their younger brother receives from their parents. “They’ll do something to make sure we’re paying attention,” the former ABC personality explained. “But I feel like everything’s pretty been pretty smooth with the transition with the kids.”