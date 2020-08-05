Sharing her symptoms. Jade Roper is experiencing a “physically hard pregnancy” ahead of her third child’s arrival.

“Think I overdid last week and this week my body is needing rest,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 33, captioned a Tuesday, August 4, Instagram Story selfie. “24 weeks preggo and having some Braxton Hicks. Fullness/pressure in my pelvis and lots of muscle fatigue. Thankfully both kids are napping right now.”

The former reality star went on to write that as an introvert, she normally has a “hard time verbalizing [her] struggles.” She added, “I tend to internalize, and I don’t really post on social media when I’m like this. Because I don’t like making big deals about things, but I also think it’s good to normalize the ups and downs of pregnancy.”

In June, the Colorado native opened up about her “rough” pregnancy at 13 weeks. “I’m just getting into [my second trimester], and I’m finally feeling some relief,” the Bachelor alum said on her and Carly Waddell’s “Mommies Tell All” podcast. “I’m still sick, but it’s not even near what it was. I was so, so, so nauseous and vomiting and the fatigue and the brain fog.”

Roper, who also shares daughter Emerson, 2, and son Brooks, 12 months, with her husband, Tanner Tolbert, added at the time: “I’m taking care of two kids and a husband who feels lost [amid the coronavirus pandemic]. It’s just been so much, but Brooks is finally sleeping through the night so bless his heart. … At least I’ve been able to go to bed when the kids go to bed and I’ve been able to get sleep, which has been huge because my nausea gets worse at night.”

She and the Missouri native, also 33, announced in May that baby No. 3 is on the way. “HERE WE GROW AGAIN!” the Naturally Jade Cosmetics founder captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “I truly believe babies being born during this time are here for a special reason, to be light workers. We are beyond happy to love another baby, to give Emmy and Brooks another sibling and to have our children be so close!”

The couple met and fell in love on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise and tied the knot in January 2016 in California.