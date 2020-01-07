Jade Roper Gives Update on Son Brooks’ Weight After ‘Serious Hard Work’

Good news! Jade Roper gushed over her 5-month-old son Brooks’ weight gain after “serious hard work.”

“This morning he had a weight checkup at the pediatrician’s office,” the Bachelor alum, 33, captioned a Monday, January 6, Instagram selfie with her son. “Last checkup he was in the 5th percentile and trending in a downwards curve after his other checkups were in the 50th, then the 30th and then the 20th. Well, after … upping his feedings and supplementing with hypoallergenic formula along with breast milk, I am SOO GLAD to say today he was back in the 20th percentile!! Yay, Brooksy Boy!”

The former reality star, who also shares 2-year-old daughter Emerson with Tanner Tolbert, went on to write, “I know these percentiles aren’t what really matter, but the decline of his weight gain is what concerned me the most. We all just want the best for our babies, right!? I had no idea I apparently wasn’t making enough milk, and it was so heartbreaking for me to wonder if he was hungry all the time.”

The Colorado native first opened up about her concern for her baby boy in December. The little one was struggling with dairy and soy allergies, malabsorption, a lip and tongue tie, milk supply issues and foremilk/hindmilk imbalance. “The list goes on,” Roper wrote on Instagram last month.

The “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost was “crushed” by her last visit to the pediatrician, explaining, “I’ve never felt more like a failure. The feelings of guilt that my baby was aching for food and nutrition, and I didn’t know it, consumed me. I knew he was a string bean (he’s tall for his age), but with how hard we work on his feedings, I guess I didn’t think he was that tiny compared to other babies his age.” Roper worried that she had been “missing cues” from Brooks.

One month after her son arrived in July, the former ABC personality wrote on Instagram: “They did test his diaper and his stools, and he did test positive for a dairy sensitivity, so now I have to cut out dairy and soy and possibly beef.”

She and Tolbert, 32, tied the knot in January 2016 after meeting and falling in love on the second season of Bachelor in Paradise.