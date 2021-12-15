Keeping a watchful eye. Jade Roper’s 13-month-old son, Reed, “immediately vomited” after falling and hitting his head on Tuesday, December 14.

“We had to monitor him this morning in case of concussion/skull fracture,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 34, captioned an Instagram Story selfie. “On top of us all being so violently ill over the weekend and caring for kids while sick, my adrenal system is just completely shot.”

The former reality star subsequently gave her followers an update, saying that the toddler was “acting like himself and feeling normal” — although she and husband Tanner Tolbert were still “keeping a close eye on him.”

The former ABC personalities welcomed the little one in November 2020, and Reed joined siblings Emerson, 4, and Brooks, 2. When it comes to baby No. 4, Roper wrote via Instagram Stories in May that she and the Bachelorette alum, also 34, are “open” to adoption.

“[I] have always had it on my heart,” the Colorado native explained during a Q&A session at the time. “When I see tiny newborn photos of my babies … I do [want more]!”

That same month, Tolbert exclusively told Us Weekly that he is “out” on expanding the family. “Me and the boys are going to get a vasectomy,” the Missouri native explained at the time. “We’ll see. I’m not doing anything drastic. I’m not saying never. I’m just saying, like, 10 percent chance of having more. … It’s like the high school days where you bought condoms. We’re using condoms for the first time in years.”

The Bachelor Nation members met and fell in love on season 2 of BiP. They tied the knot in January 2016 in California. Recently, the pair have been hard at work on building a cabin in Big Bear Lake, California, for their family.

“It will be our little home away from home, as well as a vacation rental,” the Bachelor alum told her Instagram followers in January. “We can’t wait to make memories with our kids spending summer weekends by the lake and winters skiing and sledding.”

Five months later, Roper shared “home design” plans, writing, “Off to Engineering and then permit time. Can’t wait to see this dream start to take shape. Big thanks to @aframerising. We wanted it to be a unique home that was part modern but part cozy mountain home. We will share the floor plan and more details soon.”