



So Nutty

“The only thing Dezi will eat at school is a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Like, he’d live off them if he could. Every day for years now, I’ve been making them in the particular way he likes: on one piece of bread folded over.”

Munchies to Go

“I try to get stuff that tastes like junk food but isn’t. I’ll pack him Welch’s fruit snacks, the chocolate-peanut-butter Zbars and grapes.”

Sweet Situation

“For dessert, he has Dannon Oikos Triple Zero vanilla Greek yogurt, which he loves.”

Made With Love

“My mom makes cookies — but the Pillsbury ones you cut up and roll into balls. Dezi’s like, ‘Only Grandma can make them.’ So Grandma will literally make them and ship them across the country.”

Mom season 7 premieres on CBS September 26.

With reporting by Travis Cronin

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!