In memoriam. Jamie Otis revealed her wish for her and Doug Hehner’s newborn son, Hendrix, to be their late son, Johnathan.

“I have to share this DM with you. Could it be true?” the Bachelor alum, 34, captioned her Tuesday, July 14, Instagram Story. “I’ve always kinda hoped for this because my sweet Johnathan’s life was taken too soon.”

The Wifey 101 author went on to share a message from a follower. “Maybe he IS your Johnathan,” the DM read, sharing a story of a woman who had suffered two pregnancy losses before welcoming a baby boy. At age 3 or 4, the little one told her he tried to be her baby two times.

The Married at First Sight: Unfiltered host suffered a miscarriage, delivering her infant at 17 weeks in 2016. She honored Johnathan on the fourth anniversary of his death on Monday, July 13, writing via Instagram: “After four years you’d think it wouldn’t hurt as much. Time has numbed some of the pain, but anyone who assumes it can go away entirely must not know what it’s like to deliver your lifeless son and hold him in your arms knowing your body failed him and didn’t nurture and protect him to his due date.”⁣

Two days prior to the social media upload, she and Hehner, 36, brought their 2-month-old son, Hendrix, and 2-year-old daughter, Henley, to the tree they planted for Johnathan. “You won’t believe the natural rainbow that happened. I mean, it’s WILD,” the New York native captioned a family photo.

“To be honest, I kinda started to lose hope and almost question if Johnathan is still here with us — if he’d ever really been with us or was I just wishing he was?!?” Otis went on to write. “It’s been 4 years. I haven’t felt him as much lately … and then THIS happened!”

Fellow Bachelor alum Desiree Siegfried commented, “He’s right there with you,” while Little Women: L.A.’s Terra Jole wrote, “Believe in every sign you see. The heart is true to believe this love.”

Otis and Hehner met and fell in love on season 1 of Married at First Sight.