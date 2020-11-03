No filter! Jamie Otis showed her “next-level” postpartum hair loss in a Monday, November 1, Instagram video.

“Here I am completely raw and bare — and balding,” the Married at First Sight alum, 34, captioned footage. “I have no makeup, no filter and you can totally see my BALD spots. I have so much hair loss. Postpartum has rocked me to my core, affecting me physically, mentally and emotionally. BUT every day I am working towards healing my whole body from the inside, out.”

The former reality star went on to write that she has been battling depression since her 5-month-old son Hendrix’s birth, adding, “I know I’m so lucky to be a mommy! We tried and tried and tried for SO long to get these beautiful babies and I’m so thankful!⁣ But that’s the thing about depression — you can’t talk yourself out of it, you can’t put makeup on and instantly feel better, you can’t even spray dry shampoo on your bald spots and expect the sadness that you buried to stay down.”

The Bachelor alum, who also shares daughter Henley, 3, with her husband, Doug Hehner, explained that she was showing off her bald spot in order to not be “a fraud” in front of her Instagram followers.

“I don’t want you to think I’ve got all my s–t together all the time because there are definitely days when I don’t,” the New York native concluded. “The point is, body positivity and body acceptance is not a ‘flip the switch and it’s turned on’ kinda thing. It’s an ongoing personal journey.”

The Married at First Sight: Unfiltered host welcomed her baby boy in May. Six weeks later, Otis shared her experience with postpartum depression via Instagram, writing that she didn’t want to be “a depressed Debbie-downer.”

The Wifey 101 author wrote in July: “I want to be the happy one always encouraging others and making them smile.⁣ When I think of the kind of MOM I want to be, I want to be the attentive one who never tires of getting down and playing with my kiddos.⁣ … I am committed to coming out of this funk stronger, happier and a better mom.”

She and Hehner, 37, tied the knot in March 2014 on season 1 of MAFS.