Brittany Kerr is 37 weeks into her second pregnancy, so it’s a good thing she and her husband, Jason Aldean, finished decorating their daughter’s nursery. The former Charlotte Bobcats cheerleader gave fans a tour of her daughter’s special space in her Instagram Story on Thursday, January 24.

“Navy‘s room is finally done, just in time for her to come,” Kerr, 30, said. She panned the camera over her baby’s room, highlighting a chandelier and curtained-off crib. The little one’s name was written in a cursive light along the wall. The mom, who welcomed her first child, Memphis, in December 2017, also showed off fluffy furniture and shiny pillows.

“We wanted it to be girly with, like, a little bit of edge, so we did the lavender accents,” the North Carolina native explained. “And we did this accent wall in navy with gold glitter.”

She also called attention to a framed elephant photo hanging over Navy’s changing station, and a closet filled with hanging onesies.

Kerr and the country singer, 41, announced that they were building their dream home in Tennessee just days after revealing their pregnancy news in July 2018.

“And so our new journey begins,” the American Idol alum wrote on Instagram at the time. “Looking at the land it’s hard not to envision a place where our babies will run, laugh and play with each other for so many years to come … I can hardly wait to hear those little feet running down the halls.”

Aldean also shares Keeley, 15, and Kendyl, 11, with his ex-wife, Jessica Ussery — and his eldest daughters got a new space in the Tennessee house as well. The Grammy nominee’s wife gave fans a sneak peek of their bunk room last month. “We did two queens and two fulls to fit extra kiddos,” she explained. “And they LOVE it.”

