Like father, like daughter? Jason Aldean’s 16-year-old daughter, Keeley, is “getting the music bug.”

“My oldest daughter started playing guitar a couple of years ago,” the country singer, 42, recently told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting his Corona Light partnership for the summer leg of his 2020 WE BACK tour. “The older ones are kind of starting to realize the magnitude of everything that I’ve done [in my career] over the years now.”

The Grammy nominee welcomed Keeley in 2003 with his now ex-wife, Jessica Ussery, and Kendyl, 12, arrived four years later. The Tennessee native went on to marry Brittany Kerr, and the American Idol alum, 31, gave birth to son Memphis and daughter Navy in December 2017 and February 2019, respectively.

His son is already “starting to figure out” what their dad does for a living. “He knows when I come on the radio,” Aldean said of Memphis. “He knows it’s me. … I hope they think I’m cool. I don’t know. He likes to play Alexa around the house, so he’s [also] into Mickey Mouse right now.”

As for Navy, the “You Make It Easy” singer’s youngest is too busy learning how to walk to understand her father’s fame. “She kind of took a couple steps the other day,” Aldean gushed to Us. “We’re getting close to her walking. She’s got two and a half teeth right now. She’s got the two bottom ones and one just popped through on the top, so she’s working on a full set there.”

The country crooner lets his wife decide whether to bring their little ones on tour since it "gets a little crazy," he went on to tell Us.

The summer leg of Aldean’s 2020 WE BACK TOUR sponsored by Corona Light kicks off on Thursday, July 23.

