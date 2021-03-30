Guessing game! Jason Derulo and his pregnant girlfriend, Jena Frumes, announced the sex of their first child on Tuesday, March 30.

The singer, 31, shared an Instagram video of himself and Frumes, 27, watching fireworks explode amid a party with family and friends. “It’s blue!” he screamed in the footage. “It’s a boy!”

On Monday, March 29, the dad-to-be prepared his Instagram followers for their “big day.” The Florida native said, “We’re finding out the gender reveal tomorrow. I already know what it is. I think it’s a boy because the stomach’s sitting kind of low. It’s like a ball.”

The expectant star rolled her eyes and chimed in, “I heard that when you’re clumsy and moody, it’s a girl. So it’s a girl.”

The couple debuted Frumes’ baby bump on Sunday, March 28. “Mom and Dad,” the New Jersey native captioned her Instagram reveal.

Derulo added in a post of his own: “Couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter in our life.”

The pair’s announcement came three months after the “Take You Dancing” singer told Closer that he wanted to have kids. “I’m not one to rush anything, but I’d be lying if I said the thought didn’t cross my mind,” he explained in December 2020. “As the years go by, you’re like, ‘Damn, what is it all for?’ I watch all my peers have kids and I still don’t have any, so I think about it often. I try to be a cool uncle and give them experiences I didn’t have. But then I can always hand them back.”

The songwriter went on to call his girlfriend “pretty great” and “a lot of fun,” gushing, “We were born on the same day, so we’re so similar.”

Derulo’s feelings about Frume were “solidified” as they quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic, he added.

“When you’re spending that much time around somebody, you either love it or you hate it,” the dancer explained. “I’ve never been home since I was a kid. I do so much traveling. Last year, I spent about 60 days at home. This year, I’ve been here pretty much the entire time and it’s been unbelievable getting to be in my own space. I can’t imagine leaving it! There’s no way I’d live the same way again — there’s a difference between working to live and actually having a life. It’s been really eye-opening.”