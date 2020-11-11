Dads

Jason Momoa Says He ‘Didn’t Know’ How to Be a Dad After Growing Up Without One

By

Self-taught. Jason Momoa initially struggled to raise his 11-year-old son, Nakoa-Wolf, after growing up without a father at home.

“I didn’t know what it takes to be a dad,” the actor, 41, told InStyle on Tuesday, November 10. “And I don’t want to just tell my son, ‘Because I said so.’ I really want to connect, and I want him to be vulnerable and open.”

The Game of Thrones alum, who also shares daughter Lola, 13, with Lisa Bonet, went on to say that he also had a difficult time raising his two children after his character was cut from the HBO show.

Jason Momoa How to Be a Dad Pink Suit
Jason Momoa Broadimage/Shutterstock

“I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones,” the Hawaii native explained. “I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.”

He and Bonet, 52, welcomed their daughter and son in 2007 and 2008, respectively. The Cosby Show alum is also the mother of daughter Zoë Kravitz with her ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz.

Momoa has a close relationship with his 31-year-old stepdaughter, the High Fidelity alum told Rolling Stone in 2018. Zoë first met the Aquaman star in high school, and he joined her and her friends in drinking 40s at the time. Momoa now calls the actress “Zozobear.”

Jason Momoa How to Be a Dad Children
Jason Momoa Courtesy of Jason Momoa/Instagram

The Baywatch Hawaii alum also has a tight bond with Lenny, 56. “I’m a huge fan of the artists I meet on Instagram love spreading the aloha,” Momoa captioned a December 2018 photo of himself and the “Low” singer rocking matching rings. “I got @lennykravitz a present made by @leroyswoodentattoos amazing bone skull ring. Check him out insta. Mahalo Lenny for coming to support me on @nbcsnl aloha.”

Momoa spoke about the New York native during the aforementioned Saturday Night Live appearance, calling Lenny his “brother.”

Bonet gushed in March 2018 about how “fantastic” her blended family is, telling Net-a-Porter: “It’s full on family love.”

Jason Momoa How to Be a Dad Children Lisa Bonet
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet AFF-USA/Shutterstock

The Emmy nominee never wanted to burden Zoë with their 1993 split, she added at the time. “I didn’t want to pass on those heirlooms, and this fresh wound of a divorce,” Bonet said. “I think there are probably times when these thresholds can either sink you, or you can see who you are and rise and dust yourself off.”

