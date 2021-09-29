A sigh of relief. Jay Cutler opened up about the “panic” he felt when his kids disappeared — and the way he punished them afterward.

The former professional football player, 38, was watching a game with his eldest son, Camden, 9, when he realized that Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5, were being “too quiet” upstairs, he explained in the Wednesday, September 29, episode of his “Uncut With Jay Cutler” podcast.

“I’m yelling for them, I’m doing all the things, nothing, nothing, nothing,” the Indiana native told guest Sage Steele of looking for his and ex-wife Kristin Cavallari’s little ones. “[I] go outside. They have these dirt bikes, [and the] dirt bikes are there, the other bikes are there. I go around back [where] there’s a pool. I’m, like, looking in the pool, they can all swim, not there. I go in the pool house, not there.”

Not only were his youngest two children not in their craft room, but they didn’t show up when the athlete checked the mailbox and a hill close by.

Cutler was still “screaming” when he heard Jaxon and Saylor laughing in their treehouse. The little ones admitted that they had heard their dad yelling the whole time, so he put them in time out without TV.

“It was probably 15 minutes that I was looking around,” the Very Cavallari alum said. “I was really pissed off and then I was like, ‘I’m glad you’re OK.’ And [I] had to explain why … [they] scared me [and they] can’t do that. And then I went back to being mad and I was like, ‘Alright, you get no dessert, and you have to sit in these chairs for an hour.'”

The former NFL player and Cavallari, 34, split in April 2020 and have 50/50 custody of their three kids. The ex quarterback has since been romantically linked to Jana Kramer, and the One Tree Hill alum, 37, has a similarly scary story about losing her child.

The actress was at a park with her and Mike Caussin’s 5-year-old daughter, Jolie, in January when she was told by a stranger that the little one “got into a white SUV.”

The “Beautiful Lies” singer explained at the time: “I immediately ran as fast as I could to the parking lot where I then saw Jolie and [a] little girl coming around the back of the car. … The little girl’s mom was in the car. I clung to Jolie so quick and caught my breath and tried to turn off all the ‘what if’s’ going through my brain. … I never had the talk with Jolie. I think I expected her to know she can’t leave without Mommy or Daddy and plus, I was always watching. I’m grateful we had the talk today.”