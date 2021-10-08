Jenelle Evans Defends Using F-Word in Front of 4-Year-old Daughter Ensley

Preemptive clapback! Jenelle Evans defended her decision to say the F-word in front of her 4-year-old daughter, Ensley, on Thursday, October 7.

“My personality is like, ‘I don’t give a f–k,’” the Teen Mom 2 alum, 29, said in a TikTok. “But my anxiety is like, ‘I do.’”

The former reality star subsequently posted a message on her Instagram Story to “all the mom-shamers,” writing, “Ensley knows that’s a bad word and she is not allowed to say it.”

The North Carolina native, who is also the mother of sons Jace, 12, and Kaiser, 7, with David Eason and Nathan Griffith, respectively, has been filming videos with her youngest child recently, from eating lunch to singing in the backyard.

After sharing a Tuesday, October 5, video in a bikini, Evans clapped back at speculation that she is pregnant with her fourth child.

“Y’all always comment something ignorant,” the former MTV personality captioned a video of herself mouthing, “That’s what a natural body look like. And if you don’t like it, close your eyes and don’t open them again. Next time you breathe, don’t.”

In April 2019, Evans had a tubal ligation surgery that will prevent her from having more kids, exclusively telling Us Weekly about the procedure.

“I decided to get this procedure because I had a really bad problem of irregular bleeding, which led to ultrasounds then led to my OBGYN suggesting exploration surgery and tubes being tied,” the Read Between the Lines author said at the time. “She told me my IUD made my lining very thin, which isn’t good. … In the long run, it was the best decision for my health and gave me a lot of answers to many problems I was experiencing.”

The YouTube vlogger, who felt “happy” with the size of her family at the time, said that she had several cysts and polyps removed in addition to her ovaries. “I would have never known about any of this unless I had this procedure done,” Evans said.

The 16 and Pregnant alum’s husband, 33, was “by her side” at the time and gave her a special present.

“Got my babe a get well soon gift to encourage her to get back on her feet!” the pipe welder captioned an Instagram photo of a surfboard. “It sucks you had to go through this but at least we got some answers, and you should be all better in no time! I love you so much!”