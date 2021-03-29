Coparenting in silence. Jenelle Evans and her mom, Barbara Evans, are currently not on speaking terms while raising Jace.

“Jace is back with my mom, and I have filed to go to court and make the case private,” the Teen Mom 2 alum, 29, recently told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her “Girl S–t” podcast. “I did that for Jace’s protection because … he is old enough now to where, if it’s in the news, I don’t need him reading that or getting upset.”

The former MTV personality and her mom, 67, are “currently not on talking terms” and only communicate during the 11-year-old’s drop-offs and pick-ups on the weekends. “That’s about it,” Jenelle told Us.

The North Carolina native clarified that they had previously been “on good terms” when Jenelle returned from living in Nashville, Tennessee with her other children — Kaiser, 6, and Ensley, 4. But then the mother-daughter pair reached “a breaking point.”

The Read Between the Lines author explained to Us, “Because of Jace’s bad behavior, he was supposed to live with me. Then she took that all back and acted like none of that ever happened. It’s really concerning to me. His behavior is always good here. They have so much land to play with and play on, and [there are] so many kids.”

When Jace is at Barbara’s house, he and his grandmother “butt heads,” Jenelle said.

The former reality star is hoping “for full custody,” noting that she would “never” cut Jace off completely from Barbara. “I know in the past I’ve said that, but that was when I was young and mad,” she explained. “I see how important it is for Jace to have that relationship with my mom, no matter how much I dislike her.”

Jace temporarily lived with his mom in January. “I have custody of Jace. He lives with me now full-time,” Jenelle said in a TikTok video at the time. “My kids are happy, they’re healthy. That’s all that f–king matters. But I totally get it, I would hate me too if I was watching me. But if you catch up with me now, I’m doing a lot better, you guys. Peace, love, happiness, bitches.”

The following day, she clarified that she and Barbara had “split custody,” saying, “Until we go to court and change the paperwork. But right now, Jace is living full-time with me and this is because of his behavior and my mom can’t handle him.”

In a YouTube video at the time, Jenelle asked her eldest son how he felt about living with her, husband David Eason and his half-siblings. “It’s good,” the preteen replied.

Jenelle will launch her “Girl S–t” podcast on Thursday, April 1.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi