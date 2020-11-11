On the mend. Jenelle Evans opened up about her 6-year-old son Kaiser’s health in a Wednesday, November 11, hospital selfie.

“Please keep Bubba in your thoughts and prayers!” the Teen Mom 2 alum, 28, wrote via Instagram. “He has an infected abscess in his groin that is infecting his lymph nodes. He’s been on multiple medications and hopefully this next antibiotic works. #GetWellSoon #PrayersPlease.”

Evans’ son smiled and held a yellow popsicle in the social media upload, while his mom covered her face with a mask.

The North Carolina native welcomed her son in 2014 with her ex-fiancé, Nathan Griffith. The former couple split the following year and reached an agreement over Kaiser’s custody last month.

The former MTV personality will retain primary custody and share legal custody of the little one, and Griffith will have custody of their son every other weekend with his mother, Doris Davidson, caring for her grandson every fifth weekend, according to documents obtained by TMZ in October.

“I am glad both parties can settle outside of court instead of fighting,” the 16 and Pregnant alum told In Touch at the time. “I feel like coparenting at such a young age is scary and hard to cope with. Not everyone is going to get along to begin with. Everyone has a little space to grow, and [I’m] super glad we can all be on the same page now. Kaiser is a lot more happy, and it’s a very positive change.”

Evans previously called out her ex on Twitter for skipping a weekend with Kaiser. “At this point, what do you tell your child?” the former reality star wrote in 2018. “No matter what excuses come out of anyone’s mouth, my child’s feeling are hurt. End of story.”

The JE Cosmetics creator went on to summarize her coparenting dynamics in January when she liked a tweet reading, “Gotta love the child more than you dislike each other.”

The Read Between the Lines author is also the mother of son Jace, 11, whom her mom, Barbara Evans, raises. She and her husband, David Eason, share daughter Ensley, 3, and the pipe welder, 32, has daughter Maryssa, 13, from a previous relationship.