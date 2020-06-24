Placenta pride! Jenna Cooper is opening up about consuming her placenta in pills after her daughter Presley’s birth.

“It is so cool and has so many benefits,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 31, wrote on her Tuesday, June 23, Instagram Story. She went on to share videos of her placenta encapsulation, warning her social media followers in case they have “weak stomach[s].”

The former reality star went on to write, “I’m getting messages about how some of you loved your placenta encapsulation benefits, and some of you don’t think there is enough scientific proof. I’m open to learning more and totally fine with opinions. Good thing is, we all get to make our own decisions.”

The Indiana native and her boyfriend, Karl Hudson, welcomed their baby girl last month, exclusively telling Us Weekly in a statement: “We can’t even describe the overwhelming love and happiness we feel meeting our little sunshine! We are so thankful for everyone’s support, and can’t wait to share more fun updates.”

The new mom penned a sweet message to Hudson on Sunday, June 21. “Happy Father’s Day! Karl, you’re such a great dad,” she wrote via Instagram. “Presley, [our pig, Pearl], and I are lucky to have you. You’re so sweet and hard working, and you inspire me.”

The Bachelor alum shared her pregnancy news in January with an Instagram letter to her baby-to-be.”I hope you know that I already love you more than I could have imagined possible,” Cooper captioned a selfie at the time. “I hope you chase all of your dreams, and I’ll be there supporting you the whole way. I hope you get my spirit and sense of humor, and never stop laughing. I hope you get your daddy’s thoughtfulness and work ethic, and never stop being curious. I hope you can ignore the negativity of the world, and always stand up for yourself. I hope you love Jesus with all your heart, and never forget how special you are.”

The former ABC personality went on to document her baby bump progress, from babymoon bikini pictures to mirror selfies.