Feeling the love! Jenna Cooper is getting ready to give birth to her first child, and although the Bachelor in Paradise alum is a newbie at motherhood, she’s received plenty of advice from her Instagram followers.

“I finally feel like I can be more open, and share exactly what’s going on in my life,” Cooper, 30, wrote via the social media platform on Thursday, February 20. “For anyone who wonders ‘who I really am…’ I am just a small town girl with big dreams, and an uncanny ability to get myself in weird situations where people feel the need to judge me somewhat harshly. Go ahead, but I’m no better or worse than anyone else. I’m just a human who is trying to improve everyday. Whether I’m wearing sweats or a princess dress, I’m the same person who wants to love and be loved.”

She added, “I stay positive because of my amazing support system, and I’ve been learning so much from everyone. Thank you for all of your suggestions for baby products, names, advice, and just sweet messages.”

On Saturday, February 15, the former reality TV personality revealed that she and her boyfriend, Karl Hudson, are expecting a baby girl. Cooper announced in January that she is pregnant with her first child in three photos, which showed off her baby bump.

“I hope you know that I already love you more than I could have imagined possible,” she penned via Instagram. “I hope you chase all of your dreams, and I’ll be there supporting you the whole way. I hope you get my spirit and sense of humor, and never stop laughing. I hope you get your daddy’s thoughtfulness and work ethic, and never stop being curious. I hope you can ignore the negativity of the world, and always stand up for yourself. I hope you love Jesus with all your heart, and never forget how special you are.”

Days earlier, the Indiana native went public with her relationship with Hudson after secretly dating him for a year. The Bachelor alum explained that she didn’t feel comfortable sharing her relationship with the world because “it’s hard when there are people out there who have made it their goal to make sure [she] can’t be happy.”

Cooper was previously in a relationship with Jordan Kimball, who she met on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. The former couple got engaged on the season finale, which aired in the summer of 2018, but split in September of that year.