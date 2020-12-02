Desperate times! Jenna Dewan and her 7-year-old daughter, Everly, are entertaining themselves in new ways amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve reached the handstand competition portion of quarantine,” the former World of Dance host, 39, captioned a Tuesday, December 1, Instagram video.

In the footage, the Gracefully You author did a handstand against a wall while wearing black leggings and a matching sports bra. Her little one did the same beside her, and their dog watched.

The Connecticut native, who is also the mother of son Callum, 8 months, with her fiancé, Steve Kazee, went on to post an Instagram Story selfie in the same outfit. “Does getting dressed for the workout count as working out?” she wrote.

The actress has been hanging at home with Kazee, 45, and her two children amid the COVID-19 spread and exclusively told Us Weekly in August of homeschooling her eldest.

“So far, so good,” the Flirty Dancing host said of Everly’s virtual learning experience. “Evie’s school has done a great job. She seems engaged and genuinely intrigued by interacting with her friends and new teachers over Zoom.”

Dewan added that her daughter also enjoys having “many snack breaks with mom” during the day.

Having Everly going “back and forth” to her ex-husband Channing Tatum’s house has made quarantine difficult, the Supergirl alum told Us and other reporters earlier that same month. “There’s a lot going on,” Dewan explained.

She noted that finding time for herself has been “hard” as a mom, saying, “It’s just the honest truth. There’s so much going on this year. It’s been tough. … If I miss [self-care] and if I don’t give that to myself, the rest of life and days just spiral out, so I take care of myself first in the morning. I’ve really been good about committing to that and then I sort of build on that and give to everyone else throughout the day. I have to boost myself in the mornings.”