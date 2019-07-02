



Soaking up the sun! Jenna Dewan and her 6-year-old daughter, Everly, spent a summer day at the beach.

“We jumped waves and saved exactly 45 mermaids,” the dancer, 38, captioned a Monday, July 1, Instagram upload.

In the mother-daughter photo, the World of Dance host and Everly stood in the shallows at the beach. Dewan struck a pose and smiled down at her little one, who was pointing off into the distance.

The Connecticut native shared a solo bikini pic that same day, rocking a strapless blue top and a body chain. “Beach day,” she captioned the shot.

Dewan rarely posts about her daughter, who she shares with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum, but she shared a sweet birthday tribute in May. “Well, today this little fairy is 6!” the Step Up star wrote at the time. “I am a mess today with emotions and pride. Evie you are magical, wise, hilarious and strong. You teach me every single day. To another incredible year.”

A few days later, the Magic Mike actor, 39, posted pics of Everly playing on a trampoline in a pink princess dress. “Me and you little tail feather, running through fairytales forever,” he captioned the spread. “Let’s go.”

He and Dewan, who tied the knot in 2009, welcomed their daughter four years later. The former couple announced their split in April 2018.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” their joint statement read. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

Tatum is currently dating singer Jessie J, while Dewan is with actor Steve Kazee.

