When it comes to their pregnancy plans, Jenna Johnson and Peta Murgatroyd are in it together!

“Peta and I have a deal that we’re going to get pregnant together,” the Dancing With the Stars season 2 winner, 25, told Us Weekly exclusively at the ABC show’s Disney Night on Monday, October 14.

According to Johnson’s partner, Karamo Brown, that may be just around the corner. “Literally no joke, walking out of practice the other day, I said to Peta, ‘You need to have another kid,’ and she was like, ‘Soon hopefully,’” the Queer Eye star, 38, told Us.

The reality star went on to gush about what a great mother the Utah native will make one day, explaining, “She’s been so supportive to me and been so great in this entire process. On top of loving Dancing With the Stars and loving this whole journey, having a partner who says ‘You can do it,’ I’m like, ‘I know what you’re going to be like as a mother.’ Literally, let’s start.”

Brown is “also pressuring” Johnson’s husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, to start a family. “I don’t think it’s fair if you pressure the women,” he told Us.

His partner, though, doesn’t feel like she and the Ukrainian-American dancer, 33, are ready for kids so soon after their April wedding. “We definitely want babies but just not yet,” Johnson told Us. “I love married life and I love every second with him so I really cherish that.”

As for Peta and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, they want to give their 2-year-old son, Shai, a little brother or sister. “I would love to have more kids,” the Love, Faith & Hope actress told Us exclusively last week. “We’re talking about it now and trying to — it sounds crazy — schedule it in. The next season will probably be in fall again so, can I fit a baby in before then? Probably can, so we’ll see if it’s doable, yeah.”

While she wants to have her second baby soon, the “third [can come] later,” she clarified to Us.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe