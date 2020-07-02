Oops! Jenni “JWoww” Farley had the best response to her 4-year-old son, Greyson, flipping off the camera during a recent video.

“How’s your 2020 going?” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 34, captioned Wednesday, July 1, footage via Twitter.

In the social media upload, the reality star leaned in close to her son and made a thumbs-up. When the little one held out his middle finger instead, Farley covered her face and started laughing.

“Lmaoo this is my favorite thing ever,” Deena Nicole Cortese replied, while Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Lauren Pesce replied with laughing-crying emojis.

The Rules According to JWoww author, who also shares daughter Meilani, 5, with her ex-husband, Roger Mathews, revealed in November 2018 that her son has autism.

The diagnosis added “a lot of tension” to her and Mathews’ marriage. “I took the initiative for getting [Greyson] help,” Farley told Cortese, 33, during a July 2019 episode of the MTV show. “That was a huge argument between Roger and I. [He said], ‘He’s fine, he’s fine.’ [Roger] had a nervous breakdown in the pediatrician’s [office]. My heart broke for him because he was like, ‘I just want my son to walk down an aisle and have a family of his own.’”

She went on to say that the Maine native, 45, believed “Greyson was a slow learner and he was going to learn on his own.”

The former couple’s son has been seeing “the best therapists,” Farley exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2019. “He’s in four or five different therapies, but he is just kicking ass. Every day gets better. Every day he’s learning something new. … It went from, he didn’t know one word or understand a word in September to now, it’s March and he’s combining two, three-word sentences. [He does] sign language. He knows his colors, his numbers.”

Seven months later, the New York native wrote via YouTube that Greyson’s progress was “nothing short of amazing,” explaining, “Watching Greyson’s journey brings me to tears and fills me with so much pride and joy. … ‘m the proudest mama out there.”