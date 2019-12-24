



One year after sharing her son Greyson’s autism diagnosis, Jenni “JWoww” Farley revealed the 3-year-old may have OCD.

“My sweet @greysonmathews took 45 minutes to calm down tonight… all because I didn’t pick him up in the exact spot he needed me to and he couldn’t continue the night unless I did,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, captioned a Monday, December 23, Instagram photo. “Lately, Greyson has been experiencing OCD tendencies. Not sure if they are related to his ASD or just overlap. He cannot continue anything until it’s redone the way he wants. Whether it’s dressing himself, making his own drinks, or walking a certain way… it has to be ‘Greyson do.’”

The reality star, who coparents Greyson and his older sister, Meilani, 5, with her ex-husband, Roger Mathews, went on to write, “It’s fine sometimes, but as his mom I have to break him of these habits before it affects him socially. Tonight I chose not to pick him up Greyson’s way, but was ready with open arms when he was ready to give in. Sometimes it takes 5 seconds… sometimes it takes an hour. Every time breaks my heart but I’ll never give in. If I give in, he will just up the level next time. One day he will learn and grow up to be an incredible adult. Until then, mama will be right by your side helping your every step. So Greyson, hoping one day you will read this and know Mommy never gave up.”

In the sweet shot, the MTV personality rested beside her sleeping son in bed. The little one wore red Christmas pajamas.

Farley’s costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi commented on the selfie: “You’re the strongest mawma I know & I love you. Bubby is so lucky to have you as his mommy.”

In October, the Rules According to JWoww author shared her son’s progress with a tearful YouTube video. “Grey’s progress is nothing short of amazing,” the New York native captioned footage of her toddler naming his family members and pointing to body parts. “I’m the proudest mama out there. Special thank you to his teachers and therapists at We Care Autism for their dedication and patience, and thank YOU for your continued love and support.”